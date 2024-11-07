Down East Magazine, December 2024
Features
A Very Merry Down East Christmas Classic
In “Grandpa’s Christmas Present,” from our January 1963 issue, the author and his father and grandfather get themselves into some cheery holiday hijinks.
By David O. Woodbury
10th Annual Reader Photo Contest
After a full decade, the magazine’s annual photo contest is still, ahem, clicking right along, thanks to our many talented shutterbug readers who keep submitting incredible shots year in and year out.
A Town Built by Ski Bums
A new book about the history of Carrabassett Valley paints a lively picture of the ski bums who banded together, bucked state control, and founded a town of their own in the heart of western Maine’s mountains.
By Virginia M. Wright
Where in Maine
Dooryard
North by East
Not the Same ol’ Spiel
Playing on a frozen pond gives curling a whole new spin.
Maine Moment
Holy Mole
A Hanukkah staple gets a spicy twist in a Bowdoin professor’s new Jewish-Mexican recipe collection.
Bough Wow
Ornament makers are dangling some pretty sweet options.
Run of the Mill
Two decades into a major redevelopment effort, stitching together the up, down, and upagain life of a Biddeford textile mill.
Force for Good
A Holden police chief’s legacy of generosity has been an arresting success.
Maine Dispatches
Power Play
In Hebron, a high-voltage holiday spectacle stops traffic.
Warm Welcome
In Bath, a friendly, niche-filling bistro has been especially well received.
All is Bright
Vibrant paint and holiday décor shine up a Kennebunk Saltbox.
Room With a View
Decorating the tree and reflectingvon Christmas past, present, and yet to come.
My Favorite Place
Santa and Mrs. Claus, on The Great Lost Bear, in Portland.
On Our Cover
Snowy home in Westmanland (population: 79), by Paul Cyr.