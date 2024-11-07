 Skip to content
Down East Magazine, December 2024

Down East Magazine

Features

A Very Merry Down East Christmas Classic

In “Grandpa’s Christmas Present,” from our January 1963 issue, the author and his father and grandfather get themselves into some cheery holiday hijinks.
By David O. Woodbury

10th Annual Reader Photo Contest

After a full decade, the magazine’s annual photo contest is still, ahem, clicking right along, thanks to our many talented shutterbug readers who keep submitting incredible shots year in and year out.

A Town Built by Ski Bums

A new book about the history of Carrabassett Valley paints a lively picture of the ski bums who banded together, bucked state control, and founded a town of their own in the heart of western Maine’s mountains.
By Virginia M. Wright

Where in Maine

Dooryard

North by East

Not the Same ol’ Spiel

Playing on a frozen pond gives curling a whole new spin.

Maine Moment

Holy Mole

A Hanukkah staple gets a spicy twist in a Bowdoin professor’s new Jewish-Mexican recipe collection.

Bough Wow

Ornament makers are dangling some pretty sweet options.

Run of the Mill

Two decades into a major redevelopment effort, stitching together the up, down, and upagain life of a Biddeford textile mill.

Force for Good

A Holden police chief’s legacy of generosity has been an arresting success.

Maine Dispatches

Power Play

In Hebron, a high-voltage holiday spectacle stops traffic.

Warm Welcome

In Bath, a friendly, niche-filling bistro has been especially well received.

All is Bright

Vibrant paint and holiday décor shine up a Kennebunk Saltbox.

Room With a View

Decorating the tree and reflectingvon Christmas past, present, and yet to come.

My Favorite Place

Santa and Mrs. Claus, on The Great Lost Bear, in Portland.

On Our Cover

Snowy home in Westmanland (population: 79), by Paul Cyr.

