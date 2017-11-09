Shop By Category

Books
Books
Calendars
Calendars
Prints & Posters
Prints & Posters
Good Things From Maine
Good Things From Maine
Magazine
Magazine

Shop By Collection

Acadia Collection
Acadia Collection
Maine Pride
Maine Pride
Holiday Collection
Holiday Collection

Making It In Maine

Julia_M_Doughty_Made_in_Maine
Julia M. Doughty

Give me an ocean to scavenge along and I will joyfully create a world of [...]

Dailey Woodworking, Maine-made gifts
Dailey Woodworking

Based out of the little town of Carthage, Kim Dailey, of Dailey Woodworking, has been [...]

4 Comments

Bold Coast Burns

Bold Coast Burns' founder Dylan Stewart, has taken his passion for Maine's waters and turned [...]

1 Comment

Peace, Love, and Tofu

Maine-made tofu, a passion product for the couple behind Maine’s only commercial soy beanery. [...]

Hit Maker

Dove Tail Bats, made in Maine, and one of only a few dozen MLB-approved bat [...]

1 Comment

Urning Their Keep

A Sullivan studio’s mammoth Maine-made all-weather garden containers are popping up in gardens across the [...]

Planks for the Ride

In a tiny workshop in Gray, a group of downhill diehards turns local lumber into [...]

Follow Us On instagram