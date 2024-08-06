 Skip to content
Down East Magazine, September 2024

Down East Magazine, September 2024

Down East Magazine

Features

Dogged Pursuit

Army vet, double amputee, and multisport athlete Christy Gardner has never felt inclined to let anything stand in her way. Now, when she’s not training service and therapy dogs through her nonprofit work, she’s running down her dream of representing her country in the Paralympics.
by Kathryn Miles

Best of Maine

Our annual round-up of readers’ picks for Maine’s best everything, from taprooms to bookshops, lobster rolls to toy stores. How did your favorites do this year?

In Search of Solitude

A middle-aged mom of three returns to the island where she camped alone as a teenager, hoping she might be able to hear herself think, if only for a little while.
By Kate Ver Ploeg

Where in Maine

Dooryard

North by East

Striking a Chord

The Portland Symphony Orchestra is jazzing things up.

Maine Moment

Water World

A South Portland artist’s fish prints are reeling in fans.

The Hills Are Alive

In Yarmouth, mounded vegetable beds save a couple’s backs.

Celebrate Sweet Spuds!

A very happy Maine Needham Day to all who observe.

From the Archives

Sixty-four years ago, Senator Margaret Chase Smith was at the top of her game.

Maine Dispatches

This Ain’t Texas

Though the breakfast tacos at Portland’s new Ocotillo would seem to suggest otherwise.

No Slouch

Dwight Blaney was a respected Winter Harbor painter. So why have you never heard of him?

More Graveled, Less Traveled

Newly friendly to cyclists, the AMC’s 100 Mile Wilderness roads are unpaved, with good intentions.

Cool and the Gang

A new Bangor vintage shop takes a collaborative approach to thrifting.

For the Birds

A Durham home designed for avian safety is pretty fly.

Room with a View

Loyalty is just what a friend needs, especially when that friend is a dog.

My Favorite Place

Grammy-nominated singer- songwriter Amy Allen on Sebago Lake.

On Our Cover

Seafood-shack specialties at LDI Lobster, by Peter Frank Edwards.

