Down East Magazine, October 2024

Down East Magazine, October 2024

Down East Magazine

Features

“You Can’t Explain It to Anybody”

After a mass shooting took the lives of 18 people last October, families, friends, and survivors were left to process their grief and trauma in myriad ways. For one couple, that meant endeavoring to reopen the bowling alley where the shooting began.
by Jesse Ellison

Gold in Those Hills

The rugged grandeur of Maine’s western mountains converges with quintessential small-town charms around Rangeley Lake. When vivid autumn colors get splashed across that landscape, you’ll discover a priceless foliage experience.

Swimming Upstream

Some observers suspect that the number of elvers migrating up Maine rivers is declining. Earlier this year, a few Passamaquoddy fishermen started taking conservation into their own hands.
By Michele Christle

Where in Maine

Dooryard

North by East

Face Value

A Bridgton artist’s expressive carvings speak volumes.

Maine Moment

Rock of Ages

A spin through Maine’s musical history hits all the high notes.

Charm School

In Kingfield, whimsical decorating informs a 19th-century former academic building.

DIY Network

For 50 years, the Shelter Institute has given novice home builders the tools they need to get started.

From the Archives

Forty-seven years ago, Stephen King had three best-selling novels under his belt — and he had the stomachaches and chain-smoking habit to prove it.

Maine Dispatches

Well Versed

Its name may come from a nursery rhyme, but the food at this gastropub is anything but elementary.

Farther from the Tree

For Maine’s 80-plus apple farms, fall means cider. For a few of them, it also means cider vinegar.

Salad Days

There’s plenty of wisdom to unearth in a Brooksville vegetable grower’s new guide.

Room with a View

Loyalty is just what a friend needs, especially when that friend is a dog.

My Favorite Place

UMaine All-American soccer player Abby Kraemer, on Mahaney Diamond.

On Our Cover

Screw Auger Falls, in Grafton Notch State Park, by Cait Bourgault.

