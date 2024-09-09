Down East Magazine, October 2024
Features
“You Can’t Explain It to Anybody”
After a mass shooting took the lives of 18 people last October, families, friends, and survivors were left to process their grief and trauma in myriad ways. For one couple, that meant endeavoring to reopen the bowling alley where the shooting began.
by Jesse Ellison
Gold in Those Hills
The rugged grandeur of Maine’s western mountains converges with quintessential small-town charms around Rangeley Lake. When vivid autumn colors get splashed across that landscape, you’ll discover a priceless foliage experience.
Swimming Upstream
Some observers suspect that the number of elvers migrating up Maine rivers is declining. Earlier this year, a few Passamaquoddy fishermen started taking conservation into their own hands.
By Michele Christle
Where in Maine
Dooryard
North by East
Face Value
A Bridgton artist’s expressive carvings speak volumes.
Maine Moment
Rock of Ages
A spin through Maine’s musical history hits all the high notes.
Charm School
In Kingfield, whimsical decorating informs a 19th-century former academic building.
DIY Network
For 50 years, the Shelter Institute has given novice home builders the tools they need to get started.
From the Archives
Forty-seven years ago, Stephen King had three best-selling novels under his belt — and he had the stomachaches and chain-smoking habit to prove it.
Maine Dispatches
Well Versed
Its name may come from a nursery rhyme, but the food at this gastropub is anything but elementary.
Farther from the Tree
For Maine’s 80-plus apple farms, fall means cider. For a few of them, it also means cider vinegar.
Salad Days
There’s plenty of wisdom to unearth in a Brooksville vegetable grower’s new guide.
Room with a View
Loyalty is just what a friend needs, especially when that friend is a dog.
My Favorite Place
UMaine All-American soccer player Abby Kraemer, on Mahaney Diamond.
On Our Cover
Screw Auger Falls, in Grafton Notch State Park, by Cait Bourgault.