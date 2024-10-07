Down East Magazine, November 2024
Features
Star Power
The night sky is a wonderful thing to get lost in, and it’s a terrible thing to lose. All across Maine, people are getting out to gaze up at the state’s distinctly dark skies — and to help protect them. You can do both too.
A Brief, Illustrated History of Maine Boats
Few industries are more intrinsic to the state’s past — or present — than boatbuilding.
By Will Grunewald
Island Time?
The moment might finally have come to develop Sears Island, where a wind-energy port could lead the fight against climate change. For activists trying to save Sears from industrialization, the clock is ticking.
By Sara Anne Donnelly
Where in Maine
Dooryard
North by East
Wild Ride
A hobbyist’s train-village model of Belfast veers slightly off track.
Maine Moment
Forest for the Trees
Forty years ago, a novel legal agreement set aside some 18,000 acres in Attean Township for conservation — and timber harvesting.
Fit to be Tied
As the holidays approach, Maine apron makers have you covered.
Big Business
A grower of giant gourds confronts hefty challenges.
La La Land
Four inspiring up-and-comers, plus more than a dozen new releases, add up to a rocking Maine playlist.
Bernard Langlais and His Gigantic Art
Fifty-two years ago, the sculptor was at the height of his career — and delivering commissions in a shiny new Chevy station wagon.
Maine Dispatches
Greater Good
With a new owner and a reimagined menu, Cape Elizabeth’s The Good Table remains a solid neighborhood joint.
Room with a View
Feelings of home are woven into an old sweater.
Maine for the Holidays
Our annual shopping registry for locally made gifts.
My Favorite Place
Actress and Camden native Caitlin Fitzgerald, on Monhegan’s Cliff Trail.
On Our Cover
Ash Point Preserve, in Owls Head, by Dave Waddell.