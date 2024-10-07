 Skip to content

Down East Magazine, November 2024

Down East Magazine

Features

Star Power

The night sky is a wonderful thing to get lost in, and it’s a terrible thing to lose. All across Maine, people are getting out to gaze up at the state’s distinctly dark skies — and to help protect them. You can do both too.

A Brief, Illustrated History of Maine Boats

Few industries are more intrinsic to the state’s past — or present — than boatbuilding.
By Will Grunewald

Island Time?

The moment might finally have come to develop Sears Island, where a wind-energy port could lead the fight against climate change. For activists trying to save Sears from industrialization, the clock is ticking.
By Sara Anne Donnelly

Where in Maine

Dooryard

North by East

Wild Ride

A hobbyist’s train-village model of Belfast veers slightly off track.

Maine Moment

Forest for the Trees

Forty years ago, a novel legal agreement set aside some 18,000 acres in Attean Township for conservation — and timber harvesting.

Fit to be Tied

As the holidays approach, Maine apron makers have you covered.

Big Business

A grower of giant gourds confronts hefty challenges.

La La Land

Four inspiring up-and-comers, plus more than a dozen new releases, add up to a rocking Maine playlist.

Bernard Langlais and His Gigantic Art

Fifty-two years ago, the sculptor was at the height of his career — and delivering commissions in a shiny new Chevy station wagon.

Maine Dispatches

Greater Good

With a new owner and a reimagined menu, Cape Elizabeth’s The Good Table remains a solid neighborhood joint.

Room with a View

Feelings of home are woven into an old sweater.

Maine for the Holidays

Our annual shopping registry for locally made gifts.

My Favorite Place

Actress and Camden native Caitlin Fitzgerald, on Monhegan’s Cliff Trail.

On Our Cover

Ash Point Preserve, in Owls Head, by Dave Waddell.

