Down East Magazine, June 2025
Features
A Grand Legacy
The survival of the Grand Laker canoe is a matter of Maine sporting heritage — and long family history.
by Michele Christle
photographed by Mat Trogner
Call of the Wild
The edible bounty of Maine’s marshes, woods, and waters beckons expert and beginner foragers alike. Lace up your boots, grab a basket, and join in the harvest.
by Katy Kelleher
illustrated by Claire Baldwin
One Century of Whoopie Pies
Maine’s official state treat has been through a lot over the course of the past 100 years, from interstate rivalries to political spats to corporate knock-offs.
by Charlie Pike
photographed by Nicole Wolf
Where in Maine
Dooryard
North by East
Out to Lunch
A Litchfield builder’s floating picnic tables are making waves.
Maine Moment
Last Laugh
Maine humorist Tim Sample drops the mic.
Market Rally
After two years of empty tables, a beloved roadside bazaar is back.
Room to Grow
A family trades a mobile tiny house for a solid foundation in Phippsburg.
Denning Up with Bucky Fuller on Bear Island
Fifty years ago, the futurist was literally dancing to his own beat.
Many Moons
A trio of exhibits illuminates an artist’s night-sky paintings.
Better Together
Ramen and sushi get rolled into one at a Saco eatery.
Road Show
In Farmingdale, a verdant spectacle plays out for passing motorists.
Maine Dispatches
Room With a View
A painting without a signature, a window into the past.
My Favorite Place
Author Austin Taylor, on Embden Pond, in Embden.
On Our Cover
Nate Bacon casts from his Grand Laker canoe, by Mat Trogner.