 Skip to content

 800-766-1670

 shop@downeast.com

Down East Magazine, June 2025

Down East Magazine, June 2025

Down East Magazine

Regular price $7.99

Shipping calculated at checkout

38 in stock

Our current issue ships free!

Features

A Grand Legacy

The survival of the Grand Laker canoe is a matter of Maine sporting heritage — and long family history.
by Michele Christle
photographed by Mat Trogner

Call of the Wild

The edible bounty of Maine’s marshes, woods, and waters beckons expert and beginner foragers alike. Lace up your boots, grab a basket, and join in the harvest.
by Katy Kelleher
illustrated by Claire Baldwin

One Century of Whoopie Pies

Maine’s official state treat has been through a lot over the course of the past 100 years, from interstate rivalries to political spats to corporate knock-offs.
by Charlie Pike
photographed by Nicole Wolf

Where in Maine

Dooryard

North by East

Out to Lunch

A Litchfield builder’s floating picnic tables are making waves.

Maine Moment

Last Laugh

Maine humorist Tim Sample drops the mic.

Market Rally

After two years of empty tables, a beloved roadside bazaar is back.

Room to Grow

A family trades a mobile tiny house for a solid foundation in Phippsburg.

Denning Up with Bucky Fuller on Bear Island

Fifty years ago, the futurist was literally dancing to his own beat.

Many Moons

A trio of exhibits illuminates an artist’s night-sky paintings.

Better Together

Ramen and sushi get rolled into one at a Saco eatery.

Road Show

In Farmingdale, a verdant spectacle plays out for passing motorists.

Maine Dispatches

Room With a View

A painting without a signature, a window into the past.

My Favorite Place

Author Austin Taylor, on Embden Pond, in Embden.

On Our Cover

Nate Bacon casts from his Grand Laker canoe, by Mat Trogner.

Customer Reviews

Be the first to write a review
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)

Donate to Full Plate Full Potential here.

Shopping Cart

Your cart is currently empty

Shop now