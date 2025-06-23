 Skip to content

Down East Magazine, July 2025

Down East Magazine

Features

Room to Grow

The upward trajectory of Maine agriculture looks to have stalled. Can the state’s farmers and their supporters plant the seeds for a bright future?
By Katy Kelleher | Photographed by Tara Rice

Stony Gaze

A new book by longtime fisherman and amateur photographer Jeff Dworsky looks hard at a ramshackle, romantic, disappearing world around the little fishing village of Stonington.
By Will Grunewald

Of Moose and Men

Lee Kantar, the only state moose biologist in the country, is intent on saving Maine’s largest land mammals from deadly tick infestations, even if it means killing them first.
By Jesse Ellison | Photographed by Michael D. Wilson

Where in Maine

Dooryard

North by East

Show Boating

In Sanford, Maine’s only water-skiing exhibition makes a splash.

Never-Ending Story

Richard Russo wrestles with old questions in a new essay collection.

Couple of Jerks

A pair of new marinades mixes Maine and Jamaican flavors.

Nice Threads

An Eastport artist’s needlework garments are pretty sharp.

The Hills Are Alive

Exuberant plantings elevate a rolling Brunswick plot.

Maine’s Complete Conservationist

Well into his 80s, Scott Nearing was still living the good life on his farm.

Hopeful Sign

A new roadside greeting is the picture of community pride.

On a Roll

At Fish & Whistle, the fish sandwich is front and center.

In With the Old

Freeport homeowners salvaged everything but the kitchen sink.

Room With a View

What does it mean to be Vacationland?

My Favorite Place

The Lobster Institute’s Chris Cash, on the Darling Marine Center, in Walpole.

On Our Cover

A bull moose, photographed by Laura Zamfirescu.

Donate to Full Plate Full Potential here.

