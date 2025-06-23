Down East Magazine, July 2025
Features
Room to Grow
The upward trajectory of Maine agriculture looks to have stalled. Can the state’s farmers and their supporters plant the seeds for a bright future?
By Katy Kelleher | Photographed by Tara Rice
Stony Gaze
A new book by longtime fisherman and amateur photographer Jeff Dworsky looks hard at a ramshackle, romantic, disappearing world around the little fishing village of Stonington.
By Will Grunewald
Of Moose and Men
Lee Kantar, the only state moose biologist in the country, is intent on saving Maine’s largest land mammals from deadly tick infestations, even if it means killing them first.
By Jesse Ellison | Photographed by Michael D. Wilson
Where in Maine
Dooryard
North by East
Show Boating
In Sanford, Maine’s only water-skiing exhibition makes a splash.
Never-Ending Story
Richard Russo wrestles with old questions in a new essay collection.
Couple of Jerks
A pair of new marinades mixes Maine and Jamaican flavors.
Nice Threads
An Eastport artist’s needlework garments are pretty sharp.
The Hills Are Alive
Exuberant plantings elevate a rolling Brunswick plot.
Maine’s Complete Conservationist
Well into his 80s, Scott Nearing was still living the good life on his farm.
Hopeful Sign
A new roadside greeting is the picture of community pride.
On a Roll
At Fish & Whistle, the fish sandwich is front and center.
In With the Old
Freeport homeowners salvaged everything but the kitchen sink.
Room With a View
What does it mean to be Vacationland?
My Favorite Place
The Lobster Institute’s Chris Cash, on the Darling Marine Center, in Walpole.
On Our Cover
A bull moose, photographed by Laura Zamfirescu.