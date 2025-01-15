 Skip to content

Down East Magazine, February 2025

The Write Stuff

Maine boasts the country’s second most bookstores per capita, and we asked some notable Maine writers — Stephen King and Lois Lowry, among others — where they go to find their next good read.
By Michaela Cavallaro

Winter at Its Wildest

When a small group of hardy photographers makes their annual trek into snowbound Baxter State Park, they turn their lenses on the vast, frozen landscape and capture the park in ways that few people ever do.
Photographed by Benjamin Williamson

Last Stand

Diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, a writer meditates on life, death, and beauty from his small seaside cottage down east.
By Joseph Monninger

Where in Maine

Dooryard

North by East

Carving Out a Niche

Female snow sculptors chisel away at a male-dominated craft.

Maine Moment

Best of the Nests

We’re going out on a limb: winter is prime time for birding in Maine.

Dahlov Ipcar’s Kingdom

Fifty years ago, the artist was dreaming up lavish, exotic scenes on a Georgetown farm.

Maine Character

Grading a slate of buzzy new films set in the Pine Tree State.

Love Language

Maine greeting-card artists speak from the heart on Valentine’s Day.

High Life

Skiers are flocking to Saddleback’s new mid-mountain restaurant.

Pretty Wild

An artist’s Lovell cottage came with some unwanted guests.

Maine Dispatches

Room With a View

A skate down memory lane at Maine’s ice rinks.

Special Advertising Section: Retire in Maine

Over 55 and volunteering with AmeriCorps. Plus, our annual guide to senior communities.

My Favorite Place

UMaine women’s basketball coach Amy Vachon, on the gym at St. Michael School, in Augusta.

On Our Cover

The sun coming up on Katahdin, by Benjamin Williamson.

