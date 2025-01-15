Down East Magazine, February 2025
The Write Stuff
Maine boasts the country’s second most bookstores per capita, and we asked some notable Maine writers — Stephen King and Lois Lowry, among others — where they go to find their next good read.
By Michaela Cavallaro
Winter at Its Wildest
When a small group of hardy photographers makes their annual trek into snowbound Baxter State Park, they turn their lenses on the vast, frozen landscape and capture the park in ways that few people ever do.
Photographed by Benjamin Williamson
Last Stand
Diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, a writer meditates on life, death, and beauty from his small seaside cottage down east.
By Joseph Monninger
Where in Maine
Dooryard
North by East
Carving Out a Niche
Female snow sculptors chisel away at a male-dominated craft.
Maine Moment
Best of the Nests
We’re going out on a limb: winter is prime time for birding in Maine.
Dahlov Ipcar’s Kingdom
Fifty years ago, the artist was dreaming up lavish, exotic scenes on a Georgetown farm.
Maine Character
Grading a slate of buzzy new films set in the Pine Tree State.
Love Language
Maine greeting-card artists speak from the heart on Valentine’s Day.
High Life
Skiers are flocking to Saddleback’s new mid-mountain restaurant.
Pretty Wild
An artist’s Lovell cottage came with some unwanted guests.
Maine Dispatches
Room With a View
A skate down memory lane at Maine’s ice rinks.
Special Advertising Section: Retire in Maine
Over 55 and volunteering with AmeriCorps. Plus, our annual guide to senior communities.
My Favorite Place
UMaine women’s basketball coach Amy Vachon, on the gym at St. Michael School, in Augusta.
On Our Cover
The sun coming up on Katahdin, by Benjamin Williamson.