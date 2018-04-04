The haunting sounds of Maine bell buoys, by North Country Wind Bells, featured in our Good Things from Maine shop.

Inspiration can strike at any time. For Jim Davidson, the founder of North Country Wind Bells, the warning sound of a buoy bell made to prevent his lobsterboat from striking a navigational buoy gave him an idea. Hearing the beautiful and reassuring ringing of the bells wherever he hauled his lobster traps, he thought if he could capture these sounds, others might also enjoy them off the water. But replicating the tones of the bells was not easy.

Jim found that each bell he encountered had a unique sound. He recorded each bell and, after hours spent listening to the bells and manipulating pieces of steel, he finally produced his own interpretation of the buoy bell’s rings and gongs. He started with 6 wind bells; each an enchantingly similar sound to the buoy bells Jim would pass by while lobstering. Jim has since retired, but his daughter, Connie, and her partner, Paul, continue to share the echoes of the harbor with their handmade wind bells.

Translating Maine’s beauty of sea, lakes and nature into the designs of wind bells and the attached windcatchers represents the deep inspiration and love the family members and employees express through their work. — Connie Davidson

North Country Wind Bells has added many additional bells to their collection and continue to create new designs emulated after the beauty of Maine’s ocean, lakes, and forests. “Each one has its own lovely tones and design. All of the wind bells are made with recycled steel and are powder coated! The bells will play for many years to come, aging gracefully as time goes along,” said Connie.



