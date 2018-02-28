Making It In Maine

Jarva Cakes

Jarva Cakes Chocolate Raspberry
Jarva Cakes Maine-made desserts featured in our Good Things from Maine shop.

Jarva Cakes is made up of a mother and four daughters from Lyman, Maine. Quality ingredients and passion for success is what drives this small all-women owned business. Perfectly cooked molten lava cakes cooked and ready to eat in less than a minute, yes please!

We make it easy for you to enjoy a delicious single-serving cake at a moment’s notice . . . and with no mess! — Michelle Shields

Winners of our 2015 Best of Maine, “Best Treat in a Cup,” Jarva Cakes are a very unique single serving cake because you only need to add water, mix, and microwave for one minute. Inside every jar they’ve gathered all the finest ingredients that you need to whip up your very own delicious, decadent lava cake.

“Michelle Shields has a Maine foodie pedigree. Her husband’s family has operated Shields Meats in Kennebunk since 1923. In 2007, she started Fresh Fruit Frenzy to deliver fruit and veggies to local businesses. And in 2013, in response to husband Dean’s sweet tooth, she came up with a single-serving lava cake in a cup, the first of five flavors of Jarva Cakes, a just-add-water-and-microwave solution to what’s for dessert. The success of Jarva Cakes is a tribute to the delicious things Michelle and daughters Sydney and Keisha can do with chocolate ganache.”

