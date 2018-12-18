Partner Spotlight

Wilbur’s of Maine

Wilbur's of Maine
18
Dec

With their chocolate moose pops and and iconic lighthouse logo, Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections is probably one of the state’s most well-known home-grown brands.

Today, the candymaker produces about 200,000 pounds of treats per year from its factory in Freeport, and supplies a sweet taste of Maine to stores all over the world. But the company began the way so many Maine-based craft businesses do — as a bootstrapped family-run startup.

In 1983, long before downtown Freeport was the outlet-shopping mecca it is today, teachers Tom Wilbur and Catherine Carty-Wilbur started selling candy from a tiny second-floor space on Bow Street, in an effort to supplement their salaries and support their three kids.

In the Down East Reader’s Choice Poll, it has been named both Maine’s best chocolate and best candy shop.

From the beginning, their son Andy loved being a part of the business. By the time he was 8 he was bagging gummy bears on the sales floor. At age 11 he was manning the register.

“It was so nice to feel trusted, and valued, and part of the family business,” he recalls. The company quickly took off and Wilbur eventually added locations in Freeport and Brunswick. In the Down East Reader’s Choice Poll, it has been named both Maine’s best chocolate and best candy shop.

After teaching middle school science for a decade, Andy Wilbur rejoined the company in 2008, and took over ownership of the business in 2016.

He’s been growing Wilbur’s roster of confections, and fine-tuning existing recipes to improve flavor and textures, making as many as 20 different modifications to come up with a finished product. One of the top-selling new products is the Mud Puppy Meltaway, made with caramel, peanut butter, bits of homemade toffee, and of course chocolate. He has also been developing new formulations of customer favorites, like Maine Mud, a chocolate sauce with about twice as much chocolate as conventional hot fudge sauces, but without any high fructose corn syrup. Like a lot of Wilbur’s confections, it includes locally-sourced ingredients, such as Maine Sea Salt, vanilla made in Portland, and butter that’s been churned in Vermont.

All the tinkering lets Wilbur draw on his scientific background, and stoke his creative juices.“I like learning new things, and I find the challenge really rewarding,” he says.

The public can tour the Wilbur Chocolate factory in Freeport throughout the year, and Wilbur recently expanded its classroom space to host cooking, craft, and candy-making workshops.

Wilbur loves the close encounters with customers, who are coming in excited about getting a treat. After all, he says, they’re usually in a pretty good mood. “I love being a part of that.”

Browse Wilbur's of Maine products in the Shop

Maine Mud - Dark Chocolate Sauce
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

$25 and Under

Maine Mud: Old Fashioned Dark Chocolate Sauce

$5.50
Maine Mud - Dark Chocolate Coffee Sauce
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

$25 and Under

Maine Mud: Mocha Sauce

$5.50
Maine Mud -Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

$25 and Under

Maine Mud: Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Sauce

$5.50

Staff Picks

Down East 2019 Maine Wall CalendarDown East 2019 Maine Wall Calendar
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

Father's Day

2019 Maine Down East Wall Calendar

$14.99
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

Gift Guide 2018

Maine Ornament

$12.00
Downeast Dealer - Yankee Swap Card GameDowneast Dealer - Yankee Swap Card Game
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

$25 and Under

Yankee Swap – Card Game

$20.00
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

Holiday

Chickadee Holiday Card Sets

Rated 5.00 out of 5
$14.95
Maine Mud -Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

$25 and Under

Maine Mud: Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Sauce

$5.50
LESL Ware - Single Pearl Necklace - GroupLESL Ware - Single Pearl Necklace - Little Black Dress
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

For Her

Single Freshwater Pearl – Necklace

$28.00
Slate Maine Ornament by A&E Stoneworks
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

A & E Stoneworks

Maine Ornament – Slate

$14.00
Down East Magazine December 2018 Cover
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

2018

Down East Magazine, December 2018

$5.99
A & E Stoneworks - Cheese and Butter SpreaderA & E Stoneworks - Cheese and Butter Spreader
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

$25 and Under

Cheese and Butter Spreader

$22.00
Granite Maine Shaped OrnamentGranite Maine ornament by A and E Stoneworks
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

A & E Stoneworks

Maine Ornament – Granite

$16.00
Amy Rose - Trucker Hat - Faded BlackAmy Rose - Trucker Hat - Faded Ocean
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

Accessories

Maine Trucker Hat

$30.00
Slate moose ornament by A and E Stoneworks
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

A & E Stoneworks

Moose Ornament – Slate

$14.00
Trosko Design - Zippie Bag - Penobscot Bay
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

Accessories

Zippie Bag – Penobscot Bay

$26.00
Camden Reach Bell
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

Fall Collection

Camden Reach Wind Bell

$56.95
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

$25 and Under

Mint Chocolate – Jarva Cakes

$4.95
Trosko Designs - Tea Towel
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

$25 and Under

Maine Flour Sack Tea Towel

$19.50
Down East - 2018 Christmas Ornament - Slate
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

$25 and Under

Down East 2018 Ornament – Slate

$19.95
Denise Dion Designs - Sea Glass and Maine State Charm Bracelet - Brown
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

Denise Dion Jewelry

Sea Glass and State of Maine Charm – Bracelet

$26.00
State of Maine Slate CheeseboardState of Maine Slate Cheeseboard - From Side
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

A & E Stoneworks

Maine Cheeseboard – Slate

$26.00
All Strung Out - Aluminum Key Chain - Maine
Add to Wishlist
Quick View
Out of stock

All Strung Out

Maine Keychain

$25.00
Beth Doan Maine Artist - Buoy Ornament - Yellow Red Green
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

Beth Doan Maine Artist

Lobster Buoy Ornament – Yellow/Red/Green Stripe

$8.95
Mount Battie Wilderness Bell
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

Fall Collection

Mt. Battie Wilderness Bell

$45.95
163 Design Co. - Desktop Adventures - Ocean163 Design Co. - Desktop Adventures - Ocean in Packaging
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

$25 and Under

Desk Top Adventures – Ocean

$9.00
Down East Magazine May 1962 Cover Poster
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

Father's Day

Down East Magazine Cover Poster – May 1962

$20.00
Cobalt Sky Studio - Maine Buoy Pillow
Add to Wishlist
Quick View

Cobalt Sky Studio

MAINE Buoy Pillow

$40.00
Jeff Howland
Jeff Howland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *